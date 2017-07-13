EY launches its Fast Growth tech platform to support start-up growth

This is what EY had to say

EY has launched the EY Fast Growth Platform, a new initiative that provides a range of services for fast-growing tech companies. The Platform is a three-tier programme that provides businesses with tailored start-up, scale up, and global support. As well as access to EY’s global network of professionals and clients, helping them to grow at each stage of their development and maximise opportunities.

Richard Goold, EY Fast Growth Leader, said: “The European technology ecosystem is more vibrant than ever, with hubs developing that lead global innovation in areas such as FinTech and Artificial Intelligence. As a result, there are large numbers of fantastic businesses growing up across the region.

“Through our World Entrepreneur of the Year programme we have been helping to develop this innovation network for over thirty years.

“We will continue to strengthen our role within the ecosystem with our Fast Growth Platform which will support start-up businesses at all stages by providing tailored assurance, tax, legal, advisory and corporate finance support.”

The Fast Growth team is able to provide support in a number of ways:

Help develop a sustainable profitability model and provide growth strategy

Carry out financial forecasting, as well as connect and negotiate with venture capitals and investors

Provide support with social strategy including brand, communications and customer acquisition initiatives

Offer strategic support in human resources, performance and global mobility

With over 1,800 client-facing lawyers across its global network, the EY Fast Growth Platform can offer a wide range of comprehensive legal services

Goold added: “This is an exciting time for the technology sector in the UK. According to the EY European Investment Monitor UK Tech Report, the total number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects into the sector reached a ten year high in 2016.

“I am thrilled to be launching the Fast Growth platform at a time when there are so many opportunities for start-ups here.”