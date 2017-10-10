Expect bumper inbound tourism this year, states report

39.7m overseas tourists expected this year

A record 39.7m overseas tourists are expected to visit UK this year, up by 6 per cent from 2016, arising from the 16 per cent fall in the exchange rate, states data released today.

National tourism agency VisitBritain/VisitEngland released an annual review report today where they stated that for every pound invested in tourism during the financial year 2016-2017, around £20 of additional visitor spend was generated for the economy. In all, £872m in visitor spending was generated across the country over the past year.

From January to July 2017, there were 23.1m overseas visits to the UK, which is an 8 per cent hike on the same period last year. Visitor spending also rose by 9 per cent to £13.3bn.

For the year 2017, Visit Britain has forecasted that overseas visits will increase by 6 per cent and spending will be up 14 per cent to £25.7bn by the end of this calendar year.

According to UK Minister for Tourism John Glen, tourism contributes billions to the UK economy, supports millions of jobs and is the lifeblood for many communities.

Talking about the record-breaking inbound visits this year, Glen said that it is a “testament to our world-class attractions and the innovation of our tourism industry.”

He further said: “Internationally we are performing strongly in a hugely competitive market and I will continue to work closely with the sector to maintain growth, get the best possible deal as we exit the EU and retain the UK’s position as the must-visit destination.”