Ex-MI6 agent poisoning: UK will take action if evidence found, assures Home Secretary

Officers are working to find the origin of the ‘nerve agent’ used in the attack

Just days after foreign secretary Boris Johnson assured Britain that the government will respond “appropriately and robustly” to any evidence of Russian involvement in the collapse of former spy Sergei Skripal, it is understood that Home Secretary Amber Rudd will today appear before Parliament to adress the suspected poisoning of Skripal with a nerve agent.

Counter-terrorism officers are currently working to find the origin of the nerve agent used in the attack.

Earlier today, Rudd told media that UK will take action once ministers have all the evidence of what happened in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

‘There is nothing soft about the UK’s response to any sort of state activity. You may not hear about it but if there is action to be taken, we will take it,’ she told the Today programme.

Skripal had been granted refuge in the UK in 2010 under a “spy swap” but was found unconscious with his 33-year-old daughter outside a shopping centre in Salisbury this weekend. Both Skripal and his daughter are in a state of coma.

The pair was found unconscious, along with a police officer who went to their aid. Speaking about the officer on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Rudd said that he was “talking and engaging” so she was “optimistic” for him.