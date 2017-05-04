How can businesses stop WEEE contributing to environmental damage?

Written by James Rubin, owner of Enviro Waste London Ltd

With technology constantly updating and advancing, the need for the latest computers and devices in the workplace has increased. This means that there is a constant, ‘out with the old and in with the new’ mentality creeping into offices throughout the UK. But what happens to the old laptops, printers and monitors that are no longer in use?

Electricals can be the most confusing items to recycle. With so many different rules for what needs to go in what bin, what needs to be disposed of by the council and what can go to landfill sites. Many businesses will simply put their old electricals in industrial bins or leave them in a cupboard to gather dust. However, there is a much more environmentally friendly alternative.

What Is WEEE?

Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) is anything with a plug or battery. When its life cycle comes to an end, this equipment needs to be disposed of. In 2005, a WEEE directive was introduced to correctly dispose of WEEE, so they do not contribute to environmental damage when they are no longer needed.

Why is WEEE important?

Across the world, the amount of waste to do with WEEE is growing at an exponential rate. Many of the materials used in electronic equipment are causing major issues with the health of the planet. Since 2007, the correct disposal of WEEE is law and those who do not adhere to these rules will be penalised.

What are the most common types of WEEE?

40% of WEEE waste is currently composed of large household appliances like washing machines and ovens. However, there are also smaller WEEE items, that many businesses use, that make up a large portion. These include electrical tools, household appliances like toasters, computers, laptops and televisions. Over two million TVs and computers are discarded every year and businesses can often be one of the biggest contributors to this unnecessary waste. Here is a list of common WEEE items that can be easily recycled using waste removal companies:

Large household appliances - Cookers, washing machines, fridges

Small household appliances - Vacuum cleaners, clocks, irons

Electrical and electronic tools - Saws, electric lawn mowers, drills

Monitoring and control equipment - Heating regulators and thermostats

IT and telecommunications equipment - Computers and telephones

Toys, leisure and sports equipment - Games console etc

Automatic dispensers - Such as coffee dispensers

Medical devices - Including cardiology equipment

Consumer equipment - Televisions, radios

London-based company Envirowaste, one of the UK’s top environmentally friendly WEEE disposal services, discovered that these were the most discarded technological items in 2016 from office waste hauls: