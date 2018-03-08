Finalists for the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award 2018 announced

Honouring women impacting different aspects of business today

Finalists for the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award have been announced today on International Women’s Day. Since 1972, the awards have honoured women impacting different aspects of business today and celebrates those who share the same qualities as Madame Clicquot, an original trailblazer: her enterprising spirit, her courage and the determination necessary to accomplish her business goals.

The flagship Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award is the longest running award for female business leaders and has recognised some of the UK’s most prolific female business leaders – from Alison Brittain, CEO at Whitbread and leading architect Dame Zaha Hadid CBE. For 2018, there are two nominees:

Ruth Chapman, Founder, Matches Fashion

Liv Garfield, CEO, Severn Trent

Christine Hodgson, member of the judging panel and Chairman of Capgemini outlined notable achievements:

“Both women are successful in very different spheres of business. Ruth is a stand-out retail entrepreneur who transformed one retail shop into a global designer fashion platform. Liv is the FTSE 100’s youngest female CEO and is an inspiring business leader, with a passion for customer centricity, operational excellence and responsible business.”

The Social Purpose Award celebrates business women championing social purpose beyond their core business case, mirroring Madame Clicquot’s passion for creating and curating strong, long standing business relationships, loyalty, and a commitment to business beyond profit. The finalists are:

Amanda Nevill CBE, CEO, British Film Institute (BFI)

June O’Sullivan, CEO, London Early Years Foundation (LEYF)

Panel member, Jude Kelly outlines more detail on the two nominees:

“I passionately believe that a business with a strong social mission has the power to transform. This year more than ever it is important to celebrate women who are not only at the top of their fields, but those like June and Amanda who are role models; who are embracing the diversity of stories and passions of people from all backgrounds and most importantly, who are supporting the next generation of female leaders across business today.”

The finalists for the fifth Veuve Clicquot New Generation Award are also announced today. This award recognises the pioneers of tomorrow’s successful businesses and continues to be synonymous with unearthing and celebrating exciting new female talent in the UK. The finalists are:

Emily Forbes, Founder, Seenit

Stephanie Alys, Founder, MysteryVibe

Panel member Kathryn Parsons, Founder and CEO, Decoded and the first winner of the New Generation Award stated the reasoning for the panel’s choices:

“2018 is a huge year for women and Emily and Stephanie are unequivocally the role models who are set to inspire the next generation of female entrepreneurs. Both are examples of how women are challenging the status quo and creating entirely new business categories.”

Julie Nollet, Marketing & Communication Director, Moët Hennessy UK, commented:

“We are thrilled to announce the shortlist for the 2018 Business Woman Awards on International Women’s Day. The nominees for this year reflect the vast achievements being made by women in business in the UK today – made especially poignant in the year that we mark the centenary of the suffrage act. Our founder Madame Clicquot achieved the impossible by being one of the first female entrepreneurs the world had ever seen, and we are proud to continue honouring her extraordinary business acumen, innovation and desire to succeed. It is incredible to see that all of our nominees exhibit these same attributes over two hundred years later.”

The winners of the three awards will be announced on Wednesday 9th May 2018 at a reception in The Ballroom at Claridge’s.