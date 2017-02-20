Everything you need to know about Triggerfish PR

We spoke to MD Andrew White…

Three reasons you should be watching them:

· Shapers and shakers

· Innovators and creators

· Thinkers and influencers

Triggerfish is evolving its business from a traditional PR company to a marketing communication specialist brining in the discipline of media relations, design, SEO optimisation, social media content and new in-depth listening tools to evaluate sentiment across all channels.

With a long term client relationships and a business built on recommendations, Triggerfish is embarking on an client acquisition within the hospitality sector.

VITAL STATISTICS

· Company: Triggerfish

· What it does, in a sentence: We help build reputations, strengthen relationships and widen the reach of our clients

· Founded: 2002, London

· Founder: Andrew White

· Size of team: 12

· Your name and role: MD

THE NEED-TO-KNOW

What problem are you trying to solve? We are helping clients in the business of entertaining to get their message out in an evolving market.

How big is the market – and how much of it do you think you can own? The market place is disparate as it comprises of hotels, restaurants, conventions centres and even museums. We have a solid reputation within the museum and heritage sector and are looking to increase our business by targeting hotels and restaurants.

How do you make money? Our revenues are driven by being retained as an outsourced marketing communication company for organisations in the hospitality and entertaining market.

Who’s on your team that makes you think you can do this? We are a lively bunch and everyone is chosen for their outlook, personality and tenacity like any good team everyone plays a role and collectively we are a strong team.

Who’s bankrolling you? We are a privately owned company without debt.

What advice would you give other entrepreneurs trying to secure that kind of finance? I have grown the company based on the means on what I have available and never had debt. The nature of my business means that we don’t need a heavy investment as we are a service based business. Our premise is that great service brings customers back and they act as our brand ambassadors.

What do you believe the key to growing this business is? We need to be lithe as the way that we consume news and messages is developing at break neck speed. Our business isn’t just about writing press releases it is about engaging with ambassadors who can help influence their audiences to use our clients.

What metrics do you look at every day? We check the media coverage and social media interaction on a daily basis, delving deep in to the reactions of the conversations that are happening online.

What’s been the most unexpectedly valuable lesson you’ve learnt so far? Keep your own social media up to date and never berate any organisation’s lack of activity unless you are constantly using your own social media channel.

What’s been your biggest mistake so far? Not buying office space in Bermondsey Street 12 years ago.

What do you think is on the horizon for your industry in the year ahead? We very much see the future as better metric; reporting and quantifying our ROI has always been the most difficult things for a PR company to do. However, the progression from print to online inevitably has led to better reporting and transparency of our actions.

Which London start-up/s are you watching, and why? The-Dots.com is a fantastic resource for the creative industries. We see collaborative working as a huge shift, encouraging like-minded people who want a community where they can interact, discuss and do business together. The-Dots.com has this licked for those with a creative stance.

