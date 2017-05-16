Everything you need to know about Sternberg Clarke

Take a look

We caught up with the director of Sternberg Clarke, Adam Sternberg to find out more about his business and what they’re trying to achieve.

Three reasons you should be watching them

· Sternberg Clarke recently acquired Trevor George Entertainment. The new partnership will see Sternberg Clarke continue to assert its presence in the capital, while Trevor George will focus on the entertainment requests of the North and rest of the UK.

· Sternberg Clarke is developing 3 brand new act concepts this year

· Sternberg Clarke together with Trevor George are now the only entertainment company with regional offices and business across all market sectors from holiday parks to high-end corporate bookings

VITAL STATISTICS

· Company: Sternberg Clarke

· What it does, in a sentence: London’s leading entertainment supplier for Corporate Events, Parties and Weddings.

· Founded:1995, London

· Founder/s: Adam Sternberg, Duncan Clarke

· Size of team: 30

· Your name and role: Adam Sternberg, Director

THE NEED-TO-KNOW

What problem are you trying to solve?

How do we get clients nationally to use us, when they could just book acts directly or use their local supplier

How big is the market – and how much of it do you think you can own?

At least £300m is spent on booking entertainment for events. We should be able to get at least 10 per cent of that.

How do you make money?

By taking a commission of each booking.

Who’s on your team that makes you think you can do this?

To be honest- our whole team.

Who’s bankrolling you?

Our own profits.

What advice would you give other entrepreneurs trying to secure that kind of finance?

If you can use your own profits- do it as it means you are not beholden to anyone.

What do you believe the key to growing this business is?

I think proactive sales is the most important thing, followed by a carefully planned marketing strategy. However great staff are also key, most importantly to deliver what sales have promised and to maintain existing clients

What metrics do you look at every day?

· Enquiries coming in

· Daily profits

· Daily turnover

· Website views

· Website journeys

What’s been the most unexpectedly valuable lesson you’ve learnt so far?

Don’t ignore the stuff that you think is most unlikely to bring you business.

What’s been your biggest mistake so far?

Not to have employed more people at the start.

What do you think is on the horizon for your industry in the year ahead?

I think things will be unpredictable but as always for those that innovate and are persistent there will be huge opportunities.

Which London start-up/s are you watching, and why?

Hirespace- this venue platform shows how technology can really be used in an industry notably technologically behind the times.