Everything you need to know about Onfido

The business focusing on identity verification

We caught up with the CEO and co-founder of Onfido, Husayn Kassai to find out what the company is all about.

Three reasons you should be watching them

VITAL STATISTICS

- Company: Onfido

- What it does, in a sentence: Machine Learning-based Identity Verification

- Founded: [date, location]: London, August 2012

- Founder/s: Husayn Kassai, Eamon Jubbawy, Ruhul Amin

- Size of team: 140

- Your name and role: Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-Founder



THE NEED-TO-KNOW

What problem are you trying to solve?

Onfido addresses three main problems in the identity verification space.

Firstly, we are a full-stack solution combining Identity Record Checks with Document and Facial Checks to perform Identity Verification. This allows us to accurately verify more individuals than traditional solutions meaning that businesses can onboard more people onto their platform and increase revenues.

Secondly, we use proprietary document checking technology to automate a process that is typically carried out manually in-house. One of our FinTech clients save around 225 working days per year by outsourcing the document checking process to Onfido.

Thirdly, our technology is built using machine learning. This means that with every document processed, the technology becomes more intelligent. This has multiple benefits including the ability to increase the sophistication of our fraud detection or expand into new geographies very quickly.

How big is the market - and how much of it do you think you can own?

We’re already live in and disrupting a number of territories and markets. Our primary users are regulated businesses requiring Know Your Customer and Anti- Money Laundering checks, including Fintechs, Banks and eGaming platforms. We are also used by leading businesses in the Sharing Economy for User Verification. Our Identity Verification-supported background checks are used by high volume recruiters in the On-Demand sector and traditional markets. Our solutions are global and our active ground sales operations currently cover UK/ Europe, USA and India.

Since our technology is machine learning-based, it grows more sophisticated and robust as more volumes pass through it, so over time we’ll continue to conquer new markets and stay ahead of our competitors.

How do you make money?

Large companies pay a subscription fee to access our platform and a monthly transaction fee based on their usage. For smaller companies, there is no subscription fee and they simply pay for the checks they carry out on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Who’s on your team that makes you think you can do this?

Onfido’s success is entirely thanks to our extremely talented and diverse team. Within our 140 staff, we have 41 nationalities and 35 languages represented, and that variety of perspectives has been instrumental in creating an innovative and market-winning solution.



Our engineering team, accounting for around a third of our staff and including eleven Machine Learning specialists, is a particular strength. Our Senior Leadership Team also comprises several leaders in their respective fields, including our General Counsel, Emma Jelley (former Senior Counsel at Google) and CCO, Edward Ungar, (former head of partnerships EMEA at Google). We highly value our unique team and company culture and work hard to hire the very best talent on the UK tech scene.

Who’s bankrolling you?

Having been seed funded by Oxford University, the business grew fast, underpinned by a Series A round in February 2015 of $4.5m led by Wellington Partners, with participation from CrunchFund and angel investors Brent Hoberman (cofounder of Lastminute.com), Greg Marsh (cofounder of Onefinestay), Nicolas Brusson and Frederic Mazzella (cofounders of BlaBlaCar), Spencer Hyman (cofounder of Artfinder) and Dan Cobley (former MD of Google UK). In April 2016 Onfido announced a $25m Series B round led by Idinvest Partners with participation from existing investors CrunchFund and Wellington Partners, as well as new investors Talis Capital, Salesforce Ventures and Acequia Capital.

What advice would you give other entrepreneurs trying to secure that kind of finance? (a) show how you’re addressing a real need and how you have the best team to make it happen; (b) ensure that everyone you’ve dealt with has nothing but good things to say about your service; (c) don’t be shy about telling investors that you’re aiming to be a billion + company

What do you believe the key to growing this business is?

A strong, hungry, talented team, first and foremost. Beyond that, we know that we have the right product and that we’re bringing it to the market at the right time. Having a strong product-market fit is key.

What’s been the most unexpectedly valuable lesson you’ve learnt so far?

Very senior professionals, however busy, are more than willing to help if they can sense drive and persistence.

What’s been your biggest mistake so far?

Spending too much time with investors that were never going to invest in the early days.

What do you think is on the horizon for your industry in the year ahead?

More banks adopting fully digital solutions. The currency of the new economy is trust, and new technologies will be pivotal in ensuring that trust. In a world increasingly characterised by remote, online transactions and strangers sharing commodities, human interactions without trust will only take us so far. Where in the past we’ve built trust by allowing relationships to develop over time, in a remote and instant on-demand economy, no such luxury is available.

The assurance that a person is who they claim to be needs to be as quick as it is robust. With a 64 per cent increase in online banking fraud in 2015, and Identity theft now accounting for half of all reported fraud in the UK, a solution is desperately needed. Technologies that can deliver trust in digital identities at speed will take the lion’s share of the market in 2017.

Which London start-up/s are you watching, and why?

Pockit bank, as they’re truly revolutionary and are bringing the unbanked into the economy.

