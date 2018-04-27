2018 Maserati 100 celebrating 100 of the UK's biggest entrepreneurs

Sneak preview

Anthony and Richard Joseph from Joseph Joseph, Maya Njie from Maya Njie Perfumes and Anil Stocker from Market Invoice are three business success stories set to be celebrated in this year’s Maserati 100 index, published in association with The Sunday Times on Sunday 29th April.

The fourth edition of the Maserati 100 celebrates 100 innovators – those who have turned a big idea into a successful business. The list recognises the dedication of those entrepreneurs from start-ups to established businesses.

Maserati itself was founded over 100 years ago by the entrepreneurialism of the Maserati brothers who were very much innovators of their time. Now, in 2018, Maserati continues with the same innovative mindset, and the annual definitive list of 100 dedicated entrepreneurs looks to celebrate the forward-thinking spirit of those like-minded business leaders.

Entrepreneurs included in this year’s prestigious index include:

Maya Njie; Maya Njie Perfumes.

A niche perfume brand based in London that focuses on high quality genderless perfumes, inspired by Maya’s Swedish and west African heritage.

Emily Orton and Poppy Gustafsson; DarkTrace.

The world leader in Enterprise Immune System technology for cyber security.

Anthony and Richard Joseph; Joseph Joseph.

Innovative and functional kitchenware and bathroom organisation.

Anil Stocker; Market Invoice.

Market Invoice is a business finance company which offers businesses cash flow solutions in the form of invoice finance and business loans.

The Maserati 100, a four-page pull out supplement, will be published in the Business section of The Sunday Times on Sunday 29th April.