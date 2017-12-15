Digital neo-bank startup raises £2.2m in Series A funding

Aimed at millennials who increasingly run their lives from smartphones

Loot, the digital banking service used by over 50,000 people, has secured an additional £2.2m in seed funding, taking the total funding to £6m.

This round was led by Power Corporation’s corporate VC, Portag3 and Speedinvest.

Loot is aimed at millennials who increasingly run their lives from their smartphone. The 24-year-old founder of Loot, Ollie Purdue, created the company in 2014 in his final days at university after struggling with money management apps and clunky banking interfaces at university. December 2016 saw the launch of their full current account, designed to replace your bank and had all the tools built-in to help manage money.

Steph Choo, who is managing partner at Power said: “We’re really excited to be supporting Loot as they continue to develop both their brand and new features. Loot has already had a huge impact on their target market, which consists predominantly of students and young professionals - we’re looking forward to Loot’s expansion over the next year and beyond.”

Ollie Purdue, Founder and CEO of Loot said, “We want our users to know more about their spending, so they can do more with their money. This means letting them know how much they can spend freely (and safely), so that they can save and pay their bills. Loot’s goal is to work out the best way to manage our users money, so users can focus on what they’re really interested in. Right now we can replace a traditional bank account and help our users manage their money and track their spending through our app.”

The new funding will also be used to take on the competition: “I guess there are two types of competition for us at Loot. The banks and the money management apps. The banks have significant market share, but struggle with helping people understand their money, and, in my opinion, they also struggle with tech and branding.”

“Money management apps approach the user problems at a different angle but as they don’t own the accounts, it’s hard to be proactive for the user as you can’t help them move their money. Also, with a money management app you are still stuck with having to choose a bank! At Loot, we are trying to merge the two so we can be the only financial account you need.”

