David Lammy: says London’s status as a “de facto city-state” will become clearer

David Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham

David Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham has said London must plan to become a city-state if the “hardest of all hard Brexit’s” goes ahead.

Writing in the Evening Standard today, Mr Lammy has argued the capitals future of being a thriving economic powerhouse is under threat. Mr Lammy said that this depends on being open to the rest of the world and with Nicola Sturgeon pushing for a second referendum this should inspire Londoner’s to find what’s best for London.

Mr Lammy wrote in the Evening Standard: “Whitehall has begun the devolution of control over adult skills, criminal justice services and employment support to City Hall but Brexit changes everything, so it is perfectly rational to consider more radical proposals than piecemeal devolution,” wrote Mr Lammy.

“Let’s not forget that 60 per cent of Londoners voted to Remain. The referendum result sent a shock wave through the capital, but as the dust begins to settle, London finds itself increasingly constrained by — and at odds with — the policies and priorities of our central Government.

“If Scotland can have another referendum on independence, then why can’t we have a well-overdue debate about London becoming more autonomous and independent from the rest of the country?

“If Brexit was a victory of small-town conservatism, resurgent nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment, then London’s status as the financial and cultural capital of Europe depends on resisting these shifts.”

All this comes after today’s announcement of Article 50 to be invoked next Wednesday.

Mr Lammy said that the next two years of Brexit negotiations will make London’s status as a “de facto city-state” clearer.

Mr Lammy continued to say: “What has become clear since June is that the Government will not fight London’s corner in the Brexit negotiations.”

“The case for a London city-state has never been stronger. As Sturgeon told the SNP conference: we are not powerless, we can still decide which path we take. If you identify with London’s values, it’s time to fight for them.”