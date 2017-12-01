Damian Green viewed 'thousands' of porn images on work computer, says detective

Shocking claim

A former Scotland Yard detective has told media that he was “shocked” to see the amount of pornography viewed on the computer seized from the Commons office of senior Tory MP Damian Green.

The detective told the BBC today that Green’s work computer had “thousands” of thumbnail images of legal pornography on it and it would be “ridiculous to suggest that anybody else could have done it”.

Neil Lewis, who has not spoken publicly before, examined the computer during a 2008 inquiry into government leaks and was “in no doubt whatsoever” that Green had accessed legal pornography “extensively”.

Theresa May’s deputy, who is now facing fresh allegations, has denied watching or downloading pornography on the computer.

Lewis also said that a check of the computer’s internet history over a three-month period showed pornography had been viewed “extensively”.

“The computer was in Mr Green’s office, on his desk, logged in, his account, his name,” added Lewis.

A Cabinet Office inquiry is already underway into Green’s alleged viewing of porn, as well as claims that he behaved inappropriately towards a young Tory activist.