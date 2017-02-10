Cyclist dies after being dragged under wheels of truck

This is what happened

A cyclist who was wearing both a helmet and high visibility vest has died after being dragged under a 40-tonne tipper truck, this is the third fatality on London’s road in just four days.

Witnesses said the victim was dragged at least 20 yards underneath the lorry’s wheels, the driver was then alerted by oncoming motorists of the mountain bike being tangled in his front wheel.

A bus driver pulled up and attempted to save the man’s life, however when paramedics arrived at the scene in London’s Docklands at 1:30pm he was pronounced dead.

Scotland Yard have said the lorry driver pulled up at the scene and was not arrested.

The incident as well as other tragedies which have occurred within the week has led to fresh calls for action and investment to help protect cyclists on the roads.

The lorry had turned left from an industrial onto North Woolwich Road, near Silvertown West DLR station.

A worker at a building supply shop was alerted to the situation after hearing calls for help.

He said: “I ran over and people were standing around him. It looked as if he was killed instantly, he wasn’t moving at all or making any noise.”

“He was lying face down wearing a helmet and high-vis jacket in a pool of blood.”

“There was one guy from the ambulance station with him but he wasn’t resuscitating him or speaking to him. I didn’t want to look.”

Thousands of campaigners are expected to join a protest outside the Treasury in Whitehall at 2pm on Saturday, the demonstration has been organised by Stop Killing Cyclists.