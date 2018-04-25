Criminal website behind 4m cyber-attacks taken down

Including attempts to crash banks in Britain

A website which has launched more than 4m cyber attacks globally, including attempts to crash banks in the UK, was taken down today following a UK and Netherlands-led investigation.

Servers were seized at 11.30am today in the Netherlands, the US, and Germany to take down Webstresser.org, which allowed criminals to buy attacks on businesses.

According to the Guardian, the website had 136,000 registered users and could be rented for about £10 to launch distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, in which high volumes of internet traffic are launched at target computers to disable them.

Jo Goodall, senior investigating officer at the National Crime Agency (NCA), said: “A significant criminal website has been shut down and the sophisticated crime group behind it stopped as a result of an international investigation involving law enforcement agencies from 11 countries.

“The arrests made over the past two days show that the internet does not provide bulletproof anonymity to offenders and we expect to identify further suspects linked to the site in the coming weeks and months as we examine the evidence we have gathered.”

Six suspected members of the gang behind the site have been arrested.