Cherry Coke cans in China feature Warren Buffett’s face

Coca-Cola lover?

Promotional packs of Cherry Coca-Cola in mainland China feature billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s face.

Buffett is known to be a fan of Cherry Coke and has been pictured drinking the beverage many times, his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway is Coca-Cola’s biggest shareholder, with nearly 10 per cent of the total shares.

Coca-Cola said it was “surprised” that Buffett let the firm use his face.

Buffett isn’t being paid to have his face put onto the 500ml bottles.

Cherry Coca-Cola was first launched in the US in 1985, it was only just introduced to the Chinese mainland on the 10 March.

Muhtar Kent, Coca-Cola chairman and chief executive, said: “I can’t think of a better way to launch Cherry Coke than with its best-known fan on the package,”

Buffett spoke of Kent proposing the idea: “I said it would be fine to do it for the first six months after launching the product.”

He also added: “If there are no problems associated with this and he asks me to continue, I will likely say OK,”



