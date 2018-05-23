Zuckerberg slammed for evading questions over privacy

Here’s what you need to know

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg was slammed by European lawmakers yesterday after he failed to give definitive answers over the company’s privacy problems.

Zuckerberg came under fire for evading questions including whether Facebook users can opt out of advertising.

“Unfortunately the format was a get out of jail free card and gave Zuckerberg too much room to avoid the difficult questions,” said Syed Kamall, a British center-right lawmaker, who attended the meeting in Brussels.

“Unfortunately the format of questioning allowed Zuckerberg to cherry-pick his responses and not respond to each individual point,” said Damian Collins, chair of the UK Parliament’s Digital Culture Media and Sport Committee.