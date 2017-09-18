YMCA receives £30m of funding from Metro Bank

Find out more

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, has today announced that it has provided the youth and community charity, YMCA London South West, with £30 million of funding. The capital will support the planned development and regeneration of social housing accommodation for those most in need across the communities the organisation supports.

Richard James, chief executive at YMCA London South West said: “Following the merger of YMCA London South West and YMCA East London and in light of a proposed amalgamation with YMCA West London and YMCA Slough, we are proud to enter an exciting new chapter with Metro Bank as our funders.

“Throughout the refinancing period we found everyone from the Chairman Vernon Hill to Craig Wilson and the wider Metro Bank team positive, engaged and supportive of our vision and mission.

“The funding will be used to support our growth plans to build and regenerate homes for young Londoners through schemes such as the award winning ‘Y Cube’, as well as improve and expand our community services across East, South and West London.

“We look forward to a positive future working with Metro Bank and sharing stories of how this funding has changed peoples’ lives and their wider communities.”

Craig Wilson, head of social housing at Metro Bank added: “We’re delighted to have been able to support YMCA London South West with this finance solution. They are a well-respected charitable organisation that provide vital and accessible services to the local community.

“We remain impressed with the experience and staunch dedication of the Executive Team and Board to delivering YMCA’s aims across the communities they serve. We look forward to working closely with them and supporting them with their future growth aspirations.”

YMCA London South West is a registered provider of social housing and a registered charity. With roots dating back to 1874, the Association is the largest provider of housing for the homeless in South London, South West London and East London.