Worry fuels Britain’s 10 million older workers

Today’s official labour market figures report a record number of older workers in the UK – 9.938 million aged 50 and over, representing nearly a third of all workers.

This data comes on the same day as Aviva releases new research into the attitudes of older workers to the prospect of a longer working life. Worry is fuelling many in this population.

Health worries: 5.5 million (55 per cent) are worried about the impact a longer working life could have on their health

Employment worries: 2.2 million (22 per cent) are worried that their current jobs wont suit their later-life needs

However, not all are concerned about the trend of working for longer as a third (34 per cent) choose to keep working as they enjoy the mental stimulation of their job.

Commenting on today’s official data and Aviva’s research, Alistair McQueen, Head of Savings and Retirement at Aviva said:

“The number of older workers in the UK has nearly doubled in the past 20 years, and we can expect this trend to continue.

“Our research shows growing acceptance of this trend among workers, but there is also increasing worry about the impact later life working may have on their health and lifestyle. A responsibility lies with employers to support older workers to ensure they can thrive, not just survive.

“It is very concerning to note that only a small minority (14 per cent) feel their workplace is positive towards older workers. Age must be no barrier to our opportunity to contribute.”