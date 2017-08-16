Wonga and Cedar’s new creative partnership places

Customers firmly at the fore

Wonga has appointed content agency Cedar to create high quality editorial consumer facing content, as part of an engaging campaign to help customers become more financially confident.

The content agency worked with Wonga to launch the Cash Smart hub at the start of 2017. The new area of the website boasts money saving tips and helps Wonga’s customers take control of their finances. The content is also distributed across Wonga’s social media channels.

Since its launch, Cash Smart has achieved rapid growing popularity, with a 103 per cent month on month increase in new visitors in June with 40 per cent repeat visitors in June.

Wonga has invested heavily into developing the positioning of the brand over the past 12 months, having appointed James McMaster in 2016 as Head of Marketing in the UK.

James commented on the partnership with Cedar: “A big focus for us is ensuring our customers feel supported by Wonga and that we create transparency around our products and services. Launching Cash Smart was a big first step.

“We are confident that Cedar will continue to support us in creating great content in order to support our overall business goals.”

Christina da Silva, managing director at Cedar added: “We are proud to have worked with Wonga to create Cash Smart and we’re confident it will prove useful for customers. We are looking forward to continuing to create engaging content that educates and becomes a valuable resource for customers looking to manage their money.”