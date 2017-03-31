WiredScore joins UK government trade mission to Berlin to explore European perspectives on digital infrastructure

Here’s what they had to say

WiredScore, the global organisation dedicated to benchmarking internet connectivity in commercial real estate, recently joined the Mayor’s International Business Programme on a trade mission to Berlin.

WiredScore was one of 15 London-based technology companies that made up the delegation led by the Deputy Mayor of London for Business, Rajesh Agrawal.

Organised by the Mayor’s International Business Programme, the trade mission offered London businesses the opportunity to connect with senior-level executives during one-to-one meetings, roundtables and networking events, as well as with international investors and organisations supporting foreign innovators in Europe.

Rajesh Agrawal said of the company’s part in the delegation, “I am delighted that WiredScore was able to join me in Berlin as we showcased some of the most innovative and entrepreneurial businesses London has to offer. Our great city has a long and proud history of trading and doing business with our friends overseas and that will never change”

He added, “The Mayor and I look forward to working with WiredScore, to build new relationships, attract investment and show the entire continent that London is Open and the best city in the world to do business with.”

William Newton, EMEA Director, WiredScore, said of his company’s involvement, “Technology is an increasingly fundamental part of any business’s operations, and sound digital infrastructure is key to growth across all industries. The EU has demonstrated itself as the global leader in 5G regulation and development.

He continued, “The great challenge for the UK post-Brexit will be in ensuring that it can continue to align itself with the EU Commission’s regulations. We welcomed the opportunity to meet with like-minded businesses from across Europe to discuss ways in which the UK can ensure it remains at the forefront of 5G development and distribution – even if we’re no longer sat at the table.”

WiredScore’s Wired Certification was first endorsed by the former Mayor of London in 2015 following a competitive process selection by the Greater London Authority. Only weeks into his new role, Sadiq Khan also gave his backing to Wired Certification.

WiredScore has since become synonymous with connectivity, and its Wired Certification is the only international standard for rating the connectivity infrastructure of commercial buildings. Some of the iconic London properties which have achieved Wired Certification include The Shard, White Collar Factory, Here East and 62 Buckingham Gate. Over 30 million square feet have been committed to Wired Certification in the UK.

About WiredScore:

WiredScore is the company behind the digital connectivity rating scheme Wired Certification. Wired Certification rates the infrastructure, connectivity and technological capacity of commercial office buildings, it was first developed in partnership with the City of New York in 2013 with the goal of improving the city’s digital infrastructure.

Early input by Mayor Bloomberg and technology leaders Cisco and Google meant that by 2015, Wired Certification was ready to launch in the UK with a

mandate from the Greater London Authority.

Wired Certification has been met with enthusiasm from occupiers, landlords, developers and office leasing agents alike. Currently there are 350M sf of commercial buildings and developments committed to Wired Certification across the globe. Wired Certification is designed to help future-proof commercial property for tenant’s connectivity needs, and to provide developers and landlords with a trusted mark to demonstrate best-in-class technology infrastructure.



With a presence in more than 50 cities worldwide, WiredScore has certified more than 900 buildings, including the Empire State Building in New York, One California Plaza in Los Angeles and The Shard in London.