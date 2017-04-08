William Hill predicts Grand National to attract £225m in wagers

Woah

William Hill the bookmakers have predicted a staggering £225m will be wagered for the Grand National today. With many other sporting fixtures for this weekend William Hill said it expects “the highest turnover levels on any weekend in history.”

Rupert Adams a spokesman for William Hill said: “The Grand National is the public’s race and we will see millions of once-a-year punters coming in to betting shops or downloading the app.”

Saturday’s race will be seen by over 600m people across the world with the average bet worth £4.41 and will attract over 35m bets.

The last five races produced winners at odds of 33/1, 25/1, 25/1 and 33/1.

Last year the time was moved by one hour to 17:15 BST which provided a boost for William Hill’s turnover. Adams said: “The experiment of moving the start time really paid off and we expect the Grand National to smash betting records this year.”