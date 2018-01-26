Will Trump meet the Queen?
Here’s what bookies say
Donald Trump’s ‘working’ visit to the UK this year appears a formality, after the President’s warm exchange with Theresa May in Davos yesterday.
But, while bookmakers Paddy Power make the trip an inevitability (1/10), they are predicting that Trump might not get the royal treatment – quoting 33/1 that the Queen refuses to meet him.
The Donald will likely hold talks with May at Chequers – the Prime Minister’s country residence, a venue which so enamoured Richard Nixon in 1970 that he paid for a swimming pool to be installed by way of thank you.
It’s 100/1 that Trump repeats that gesture, though it’s more likely that he’ll pay for a golf course instead (50/1) – or a statue of himself (80/1).
Spokesman Paddy Power said: “Donald Trump is getting his wish of a UK visit, though the Queen will hardly be rolling out the golden carriage for the President.
“But I expect him to be so chuffed with the visit – whether the Queen meets him or not – and that he’ll leave behind a gift. And a subscription to Fox News.”
TRUMP VISIT SPECIALS
1/10 Trump to visit the UK in 2018
33/1 The Queen tor refuse to meet Trump during his trip
WHAT WILL TRUMP HAVE INSTALLED AT CHEQUERS?
5/1 Fox News
50/1 A golf course
80/1 A statue of himself
100/1 A swimming pool
125/1 A wall