Why techies are heading for Wales

Wales is the place to be

In Tech City’s recent report, both Cardiff and Swansea were highlighted as attractive cities for those working in tech, as an alternative to the digital capital, London. Although the Welsh economy was built on the traditional industries of coal and steel, both Cardiff and Swansea are readily becoming impressive tech clusters. There are many factors that may cause Wales to be a more desirable living location than other thriving digital tech cities.

17,471 digital jobs and 103 start-up births

£43,459 average advertised digital spend

Swansea University’s computer science degree ranks 22 nd in the country

in the country £10m annual Government support for Compound Semiconductor Application Catapult, based in Cardiff

£1.28bn Cardiff Capital Region City deal will develop a world-class metro system

Swansea Bay City Region’s £500m deal will see the region become a digital super-hub

£1bn of investment from the Development Bank of Wales to support Welsh business

New workspaces, Techhub Swansea and Tramshed (Cardiff), provide ideal spaces for start-up tech companies to develop

Wales’ recent investment in the tech sector has allowed the industry to develop, leading to more start-ups wanting to set up in Wales and therefore producing more job opportunities.

As well as being a tech hub, Wales is a great place to settle down, plenty of sights and activities, comparably cheaper house prices and great transport connections.

As well as being an excellent place to live, the development of the metro system makes it easier for those in roles that require frequent travel such as software developers, and project managers to heads of engineering.