Why l export to the UK

M. Dore Glass Pty Ltd was launched in 2012. It is exclusive Australian-made and designed glass dining ware, and is on the tables of Crown Limited, the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria, Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club and Flemington Racecourse, home of the Melbourne Cup.

In 2015, I, Marguerite Dore, was awarded an Export Market Development Grant from Austrade to support the company expanding into overseas markets. While I had always planned to offer my products outside Australia, receiving the grant was a huge incentive to start sooner rather than later. I quickly set my sights on the United Kingdom.

Why the United Kingdom? My glass dining ware is of the highest quality, so the UK was a perfect choice for me. In 2017, an impressive number of UK restaurants were awarded Michelin stars: four with three Michelin stars, twenty-one with two stars and over 145 with one Michelin star. It was the start of my exporting journey, and a wonderful start. I thought it would be an ideal market for my exclusive pieces, particularly since I have an eye for the detail of what is needed – and an appetite for high-end dining.

It was such a positive journey. My glass dining ware had attracted the attention and support of amazing chefs in Australia. Chef Rajiv Gulshan, head of Hospitality at Melbourne City Institute of Education, introduced me to, among others, Chef Vivek Singh of The Cinnamon Club and Chef Atul Kochhar of Benares, Mayfair.

They in turn introduced me to G & G Goodfellows Pty Ltd, owned by Paul and Valda Goodfellow, who are now my exclusive agents for the UK. They understand the quality and vision of my glass, and I am proud that my dining ware is on display in their Marylebone showroom.

Over the course of my trip to London, Paul Goodfellow set up meetings with key people from the Prestige Hotel Group, including Executive Chef John Williams at The Ritz and Executive Chef Philip Corrick at the Royal Automobile Club, Pall Mall. Both were a great pleasure to meet, knowledgeable and generous. As l am already a supplier to the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria’s City Club in Melbourne, having a meeting at the RAC was a particular highlight of my trip.

My glass ware suits smaller venues, and certain designs are ideal for larger establishments, such as Crown Casino (one of the largest venues in the southern hemisphere) and Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club. It’s been so important for me to maintain the exclusivity of my art. So it is exciting for me to have supplied marguerite doré glass dining ware to a world famous tennis venue in London.

In the world of glass anything is possible, now l proudly invite you to my world of glass.