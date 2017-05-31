Why a commercial arm is integral to the preservation of the UK’s heritage venues

Here’s why

Nowadays, many of the UK’s most unique attractions, landmarks and heritage sites are available to hire all year round, but this hasn’t always been the case. The increase in heritage and unusual buildings adding a commercial arm to their operation is very much a modern phenomenon.

Many of the UK’s best loved heritage sites, galleries, museums and even landmarks are privately run and receive no government funding. This means that venues need to source their own finances and become economically independent to continue operating. Maintaining and preserving sites of priceless national value is no easy feat and requires a vast amount of capital. As such, private and corporate events held at the venue are used to provide a much-needed additional revenue stream which can then be reinvested in the future of the venue. The individual nature of the venues meant the idea was well and truly adopted by event professionals across the board and the unique venues sector began to flourish.

At Unique Venues of London, we aim to support not only the fantastic venues that make up our collection, but also the unique venue market as a whole. Part of our membership criteria states that events held at the venues must be the site’s secondary form of income, meaning venues must have a necessary purpose for existing. Whether that be as a home for cultural pursuits, a collection of priceless art or a repository of irreplaceable information, we aim to maintain London’s unique character by supporting the venues that call it home.

Holding events in unique or heritage sites also reminds visitors that their city has one of the finest collections of unique buildings in the world. Many of the guests that attend events at our venues comment on the fact that they rarely get a chance to enjoy the stunning locations that form the city and how they offer an added value element to their events.

As well as the obvious financial advantages, one of the biggest added benefits of a corporate arm is its ability to open up the attraction to a new audience who might otherwise miss it. This acts as a catalyst for corporate membership, sponsorship and introduces an entirely new demographic of visitor to the venue and its history.

The venues and events division at attractions, heritage sites and cultural institutes are an invaluable arm and are an integral part of safeguarding the future of much loved institutions, they ensure a venue remains a part of the national fabric which generations can enjoy for years to come.