Which? survey: Morrisons is voted Britain’s worst high street shop

According to the Which? Survey grocer Morrisons has been voted as Britain’s worst high street by consumers.

They came 100th with a score of 53 per cent as shoppers described the store as limited.

DIY and electrical stores, Toolstation and Richer sounds were voted Britain’s best high street shops and they both achieved 80 per cent for the second year running.

The bookstore Waterstones returned back to the top five, the last time the bookstore was there, was in 2014.

Harvey Nichols the famous department store came in at third place. They were as far down as 21st place. Customers of the department store said they love the products and the stores.

The magazine, Which? asked 10,000 consumers across 100 major retailers of their personal experiences along with satisfaction and what shop they would recommend.

Richard Headland the editor for Which? said: “The best retailers, Richer Sounds and Toolstation, continue to strike the right balance by selling quality products at reasonable prices.”

“It’s a simple formula, but that’s why they consistently score well with shoppers in the Which? survey.”

According to Which? the top five stores form their survey, are:

Richer Sounds (80 per cent)

Toolstation (80 per cent)

Harvey Nichols (79 per cent)

John Lewis (79 per cent)

Waterstones (79 per cent)