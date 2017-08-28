Which? names first direct as Customer Service Champion 2017

First direct rated excellent by more customers than any other brand in the UK

The annual Customer Service Survey from Which? has put first direct at the top of 100 of the largest brands in the UK, across all sectors for the way it treats customers.

In order to make this conclusion, Which? surveyed 3,690 members of the public to rate their experiences of the customer service of up to three of 100 of the biggest brands people interact with in everyday life. Brands were compared to other brands of different sizes and across different sectors – including supermarkets, banks, energy firms, telecoms providers, and retailers.

Joe Gordon, Head of first direct, said: “first direct‘s aim has always been to pioneer amazing service, and we recognise how important it is to make sure we deliver this across all customer channels, whether this is by phone or online.

“Customers’ needs are always evolving and brands cannot afford to sit back and take them for granted. first direct is constantly looking to innovate, and provide services which enhance the customer experience, however they wish to bank with us.

“The two other key considerations for delivering great customer service are having the right people and empowering them to make the right decisions, and if things do go wrong then sort it quickly and sort it well.”