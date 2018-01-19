Which are the best paying sectors?

In its latest study, Emolument.com analysed 57,000 UK salaries to compare remuneration patterns across various industries, specifically, those in which employees are the most likely to end up earning more than £100,000. The winner is finance - no surprises there - but how do other sectors fare?

Employees earning more than £100,000 - By industry

RankIndustry% of employees earning more than £100,000Years of experience
1Financial Services60%12
2Law Practice30%11
3Insurance30%14
4Consulting26%13
5Energy & Mining26%14
6Pharmaceuticals26%14
7Tech & Telecoms25%15
8Apps, web & Ecommerce23%12
9Agriculture19%12
10Recruitment19%12
11Consumer Goods17%15
12Transportation17%15
13Construction & Real Estate14%14
14Manufacturing13%15
15Media & Communication13%14
16Healthcare12%15
17Retail8%14
18Sports, Culture, Recreation8%14
19Services, Tourism, Restaurants7%14
20Charity & Not for profit5%17
21Public Sector5%17

