Which are the best paying sectors?
Take a look
In its latest study, Emolument.com analysed 57,000 UK salaries to compare remuneration patterns across various industries, specifically, those in which employees are the most likely to end up earning more than £100,000. The winner is finance - no surprises there - but how do other sectors fare?
Employees earning more than £100,000 - By industry
|Rank
|Industry
|% of employees earning more than £100,000
|Years of experience
|1
|Financial Services
|60%
|12
|2
|Law Practice
|30%
|11
|3
|Insurance
|30%
|14
|4
|Consulting
|26%
|13
|5
|Energy & Mining
|26%
|14
|6
|Pharmaceuticals
|26%
|14
|7
|Tech & Telecoms
|25%
|15
|8
|Apps, web & Ecommerce
|23%
|12
|9
|Agriculture
|19%
|12
|10
|Recruitment
|19%
|12
|11
|Consumer Goods
|17%
|15
|12
|Transportation
|17%
|15
|13
|Construction & Real Estate
|14%
|14
|14
|Manufacturing
|13%
|15
|15
|Media & Communication
|13%
|14
|16
|Healthcare
|12%
|15
|17
|Retail
|8%
|14
|18
|Sports, Culture, Recreation
|8%
|14
|19
|Services, Tourism, Restaurants
|7%
|14
|20
|Charity & Not for profit
|5%
|17
|21
|Public Sector
|5%
|17