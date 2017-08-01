WeWork set to give away £1.2m to UK-based entrepreneurs

Woah!

The Creator Awards is a new global, initiative established by WeWork to recognise and reward the creators of the world - across all industries and all stages of growth.

The awards will globally grant a total of over $20m (£1.2m of which will be given away in the UK) to entrepreneurs, small businesses, growing companies, non-profits, artists and more.

The financial awards are available to creators in three categories with the intention of offering an opportunity to as many different types of creators as possible. The categories are:

The Incubate Award: Individuals with an idea or a project that needs funding and which needs assistance with introducing it to the world for example, an entrepreneur who has a business idea but needs additional funding for production or marketing costs

The Launch Award: Businesses or non-profits that have launched their idea to the world but are still learning and need support to build the business further, for example an entrepreneur who has launched their business but needs additional funding for PR and marketing costs to ensure the business reaches its relevant audience

The Scale Award: Businesses or non-profits that have already launched, have a record of success and are now ready for the next level for example, an entrepreneur who has successfully launched a business and would like to launch a new element of their business offering but needs funding to do this

The UK Creator Awards are now open for entries, with various regions across the world also launching awards this year. Those entering the UK awards are invited to apply via the Creator Awards website and are asked to upload a video introducing themselves and their business idea. Shortlisted entries will then be invited to attend the London final, where they will pitch their business to a panel of judges. To make an application and be considered for the UK final, which will be held in London. the deadline for entry is 24 August 2017. Creators can apply for the awards via the Creator Awards website at: http://creatorawards.wework.com/

Eugen Miropolski, WeWork Managing Director, Europe and Israel, said: “The Creator Awards are a fantastic opportunity for aspiring business men and women to really shout about their ideas, entrepreneurship and their passion. At WeWork we love to support these kinds of creatives and we want to do all we can to support them on their journey to business success.”

In celebration of the upcoming UK awards in September, WeWork is bringing together some of the best creative minds from across the UK, in a season of free events designed to inspire the UK’s new wave of creative entrepreneurs.

Championing a differing theme each week, the programme of ‘TED style’ talks will explore food, technology, fashion, media, creativity and entrepreneurship. Held in London, Manchester, Leeds, Dublin and Cambridge, the events will offer creators across the UK the chance to hear from some of the UK’s most inspiring entrepreneurs and network with creatives from their local area. Tickets to the event are free of charge, and guests will be invited to join in the conversation over cocktails, snacks and music.