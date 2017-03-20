Westminster Bridge faces a year of disruption

Whats going on?

Londoner’s have been warned today there will be almost a year of delays on Westminster Bridge as work begins next week to create two segregated cycle lanes.

Westminster Bridge is 155 years old and will be the fourth bridge in London fitted with the protected bike lanes.

St Thomas’s hospital had fears that that their patients arriving by bus could be at risk of injury by having to step across the cycle lane. St Thomas’s had started a High Court challenge but has since dropped it after a new deal was struck. There will now be a raised zebra crossing allowing priority to pedestrians.

London’s walking and cycling commissioner, Will Norman said: “These improvements are going to make a real difference in the area, ensuring the iconic bridge is safer and more pleasant to use. We are determined to make physical activity a bigger part of Londoners’ everyday lives for the good of everyone in our city, and this is exactly the type of scheme that will help to encourage this.”

Leon Daniels of TfL said: “We have planned the work to minimise disruption, but there will be some impact. We thank road users for bearing with us while work takes place and are asking them to plan and leave more time for journeys in the area, and if possible, use alternative routes.”

However, Chairman of Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS trust, Sir Hugh Taylor said: This does not mean that our concerns about the siting of the bus stop bypass have been fully allayed.”

Once the works are completed and Westminster Bridge reopens there will be a 20mph speed limit.