Well-known industry supplier announces rebranding to ITTRIA

Hallmark, which has been working with agents and property management firms for over a decade, has formally launched its new name and branding after being purchased in early 2016.

ITTRIA’s new management team has more experience in utilities management than anyone else in the UK.

Hallmark was known for partnering with property management firms to offer them commission in exchange for recommending their preferred suppliers.

Over 12 years, Hallmark generated approximately £3m in additional commission for its partners.

ITTRIA will be offering similar services to agents and takes on Hallmark’s existing network of 300+ clients.

Describing the rebrand as the evolution of Hallmark’s agent offering, ITTRIA sees itself as a one-stop utility, broadband, referencing and insurance solution.

ITTRIA’s Agent Platform allows agents to enter property and tenant data just once and instantly benefit from commissions from a variety of revenue sources or it can seamlessly integrate with a number of property management software offerings.

The firm’s current preferred suppliers are Octopus Energy and Pop Telecom with others being added in the coming months.

As well as providing agents with additional revenue streams, ITTRIA is aiming to save its clients’ money through a range of free services. These include Council Tax and utilities notification alongside tenant referencing.

The rebranded company’s tagline is ‘A New World for Agents’ and it estimates that it could add approximately £30,000 a year to the bottom line of an agency with 500 properties under management as well as saving the tenants over £60,000 a year.

The firm is owned by PJ Darling, a Canadian entrepreneur who founded industry utilities firm Spark Energy, which now has a turnover of over £140m and over 400 staff.

PJ Darling, Managing Director of ITTRIA, said: “I’m excited to officially announce the rebrand and looking forward to partnering with new clients as well as moving forward with Hallmark’s existing client base.

“It’s not just a new name but a new suite of products and services and a refresh of the existing offering.

“Whilst Hallmark had a long record of delivering excellent service to its partners, it was time for a review of all of its supplier relationships, a fresh look at its core software and a think about new products and services.

Darling added: “The services we’re offering should be a no-brainer for letting agents. Agents that work with us can add thousands of pounds to their bottom line just by giving their tenant the opportunity to use our preferred suppliers.”

“What’s more, we’re now helping agents to save money via a range of free services, including utilities notification and tenant referencing.

“At a time when many letting agents’ revenues look set to take a hit from the incoming ban on letting agent fees, it’s so important that they prepare to deal with these changes now and explore alternative routes to make additional income.

“Agents that partner with us can limit the effects of the fees ban without having to do significant amounts of additional work.”