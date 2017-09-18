Wayne Rooney banned for two years after admitting drink-driving in court

Find out more

The former England captain, Wayne Rooney 31, has appeared in court Monday morning, he admitted the charge of drink-driving at Stockport Magistrates court and was banned for two years.

Rooney was ordered to pay court costs of £170 and is to conduct 100 hours of unpaid work which is part of a 12-month community order.

Rooney was stopped by police in Wilmslow, Cheshire on 1 September, he was nearly three times the legal drink drive limit, the breathalyser showed his alcohol content was 104 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

In a statement, the Everton footballer said after the hearing: “I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

“Of course, I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service.”