Wahaca joins Jamie’s & signs up for tech start-up's data driven menu service

Jamie’s Italian is partnering with Yumpingo, the food intelligence platform, to introduce cutting-edge technology which harnesses the power of customer feedback to help shape and hone their future menu development.

Yumpingo’s first-of-its kind data-driven menu development service is designed to give restaurants unparalleled insight into what guests really think of their food at dish level, allowing them to build on their successes and identify where improvements could be made.

Guests complete a one-minute online review at the end of their meal on Yumpingo-enabled, restaurant-branded tablet devices, which replace traditional bill presenters. The Yumpingo platform then analyses the data, breaking the findings down into actionable insights at dish level.

Yumpingo has been working with Jamie’s Italian sites in Piccadilly, Stratford and Victoria to trial the service over the summer ahead of today’s launch.

During this time, the Yumpingo platform captured and analysed over 3,000 food and service reviews from real guests per restaurant every month. This data has enabled Jamie’s Italian’s food team to develop and introduce their new menu with more certainty, less risk, greater consistency and more operational control than ever before.

Jason Ridout, COO of Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group said: “Yumpingo is helping us to track and optimise customer satisfaction across every dish on our menu, so decisions that were previously made on instinct are now data-driven. Yumpingo’s food intelligence platform enables us to better engage with our guests to help us serve more food they love, more often.”

Gary Goodman, founder and CEO of Yumpingo said: “Yumpingo is delighted to be launching its data-driven menu development service with Jamie’s Italian. The scale of guest engagement and actionable insights the Yumpingo platform delivers is a game changer for the casual dining sector both in the UK and internationally.”

“Big data analytics is such a powerful, yet still under-utilised tool for the restaurant industry. Our analysis of large volumes of genuine reviews in real-time across every service means restaurants can really get to know what their customers want, and how their operations are performing, to ensure guests keep coming back time and again.”