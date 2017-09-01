Volkswagen to offer diesel scrappage scheme in UK

Find out more..

Volkswagen will offer UK customers up £6,000 when they trade in diesel vehicles when buying a new car.

All Volkswagen UK brands will participate in the scrappage scheme, including Audi, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Under the scheme customers will be given discounts of between £1,500 and £6,000 when they trade in any diesel vehicle that has low emissions standards and was registered before 2010.

The scheme applies from today until 31 December 2017 and follows on from one that the company launched in Germany last month and schemes that competitors such as Ford and BMW have launched.

The aim is to encourage drivers to swap their highly polluting cars in favour or newer cleaner models.