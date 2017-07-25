Valuation Office appoints new Chief Executive

New head of HMRC agency

Melissa Tatton has been appointed as Chief Executive of the Valuation Office Agency it was announced today.

She will head up the agency responsible for providing the government with the valuations and property advice that supports the decisions made on taxation and benefits.

Tatton joined as a graduate tax inspection before moving up the ranks. Her latest promotion follows on from the current chief executive Penny Ciniewicz’s appointment as new Director General for Customer Compliance at HMRC.

Jon Thompson, HMRC Chief Executive said: “I’d like to congratulate Melissa on this important appointment. The Valuation Office Agency plays a vital role in providing the valuations and property advice required to support taxation and benefits.

“I look forward to Melissa joining the Executive Committee, and to becoming a valued member of the leadership team.”