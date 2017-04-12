US Navy Seal team 6 are to train in South Korea

Tensions are growing

The elite Special Warfare Development Group also known as Navy Seal team 6 who killed Osama Bin Laden are to take part in training drills in South Korea which has been revealed by Ministry of National Defense.

It is thought that their training drills will be to simulate removing North Korean dictator Kim Jon-un from power and also believed it is to be the same team that undertook operation Neptune Spear killing Osama Bin Laden in May 2011.

The USS Carl Vinson is to arrive Wednesday in South Korea and the Japan Times has reported that US Army delta force which specialise in counterterror operations are also to arrive.

Pyongyang has reacted furiously of the USS Carl Vinson strike force warning there could be “catastrophic consequences.”

President Donald Trump said that North Korea is “looking for trouble” after North Korea fired missile tests. Trump said last week that he has vowed to “solve the problem” with or without china’s help.

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

The US fighter aircraft within the Naval strike force are F/A-18F Super Hornets, the EA-18G Growler and the EC-2 Hawkeye all aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier making up more than 80 aircraft.

A military official who remains anonymous told the Mail Online: “A bigger number of and more diverse U.S. special operation forces will take part in this year’s Foal Eagle and Key Resolve exercises to practice missions to infiltrate into the North, remove the North’s war command and demolition of its key military facilities.”

The US aircraft carrier along with a US destroyer carried out naval drills along with anit-submarine drills in the South Korean waters.

The Commander of the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group 1, Rear Admiral James Kilby said: “’The importance of the exercise is to continue to build our alliance and our relationship and strengthen that working relationship between our ships.”

“If they infringe on the DPRK’s sovereignty and dignity even a bit, its army will launch merciless ultra-precision strikes from ground, air, sea and underwater.”

“On March 11 alone, many enemy carrier-based aircraft flew along a course near territorial air and waters of the DPRK to stage drills of dropping bombs and making surprise attacks on the ground targets of its army,” said North Korea’s state KCNA news agency.

China’s foreign ministry has called for all sides to end “a vicious cycle that could spiral out of control,” as Beijing has grown very concerned for the heightened tensions within the region.

Monday China deployed 150,000 troops to the North Korean border in preparation for any refugees fleeing along with medical units.