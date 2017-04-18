US Air Force scrambles two stealth fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
Here’s what happened
The US military intercepted two Russian ‘Bear bombers’ off the coast of Alaska.
Gary Ross, US Navy Commander and spokesman for the Pentagon said Monday that two F-22 Raptor aircraft intercepted the Russian TU-95 Bear bombers.
Fox News said Tuesday that the Russian Bears had flown within 100 miles of the Alaskan Kodiak Island’s.
Fox News claimed that the F-22 Raptor aircraft had escorted the Russian Bears for approximately 12 minutes. An E-3 airborne early warning plane was also said to have been used to detect the Russian Bears.
It was reported that the Russian TU-95 Bear bombers then returned back to eastern Russia.