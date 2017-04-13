United Airlines: Passenger David Dao needs surgery

The latest

The passenger that was dragged from his seating screaming after being told to leave due to the flight being overbooked has lost two teeth and will need surgery to fix his broken nose.

Dr David Dao’s lawyer said in a press conference Wednesday that his ordeal was “more horrifying than leaving Vietnam,” after his client launched legal action against United Airlines.

The shocking video that was released on social media has been watched millions of time across the world.

#United @United 3411 overbooked/No volunteers. Standby crew took priority over customers. Doctor forced off flight pic.twitter.com/nn9MOkQN2P — Sally’s Mom (@janene1102) April 10, 2017

Dr Dao’s personal injury lawyer has asked for a court order to keep all video and cockpit recordings along with all personnel files of the aviation department officers that pulled and dragged Dao from the plane.

Doa’s lawyer request made cites a risk of “serious prejudice” to Dao if the order does not happen.

United Airlines chief, Oscar Munoz said Wednesday in an interview with Good Morning America Breakfast that he felt “shame” when he saw the video footage saying this “This will never happen again on a United Airlines flight.”

Munoz has no intention of resigning from United and admits Dao was not at fault.