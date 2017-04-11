United Airlines chief apologises for ‘truly horrific’ incident

The latest

The CEO Oscar Munoz of United Airlines has apologised for a “truly horrific” removal of the passenger.

Munoz said in a statement to his team released on Tuesday: “The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment.”

“I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened.”

“Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way.”

“I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right.”

United Airlines share price plummeted by 4% Tuesday after the video of what happened went viral across twitter.