United Airlines boycott as thousands cut up loyalty cards

Shocking

People from all over the world have cut up their United Airlines loyalty cards after a horrendous video emerged of a bloodied passenger being dragged off the plane.

The passenger who is thought to be a doctor was pulled from his seat by three security staff and dragged down the aisle of the aeroplane, all because the flight was overbooked.

Another passenger caught the incident on camera. More than 50,000 people from around the world have signed a petition titled “Chinese lives matter” asking for a federal investigation in United Airlines with accusations of racism.

“The passenger was shouting that he was chosen to leave the flight only because he is Chinese, according to the news report by the New York Times.

“We are calling the federal government to launch an investigation into this incident.”

People have taken to twitter and have started #ChineseLivesMatter with thousands who are angered in China and spoke of their fury on Weibo.

United Airlines chief, Oscar Munoz had blamed the passenger for being “more and more disruptive and belligerent”.

He said: “Our agents were left with no choice but to call Chicago Aviation Security Officers to assist in removing the customer from the flight.”

“He repeatedly declined to leave.”

However, as the flight was over booked that airline asked for volunteers to leave the flight and would have been offered $400and $800 in vouchers and a hotel stay for those who gave up their seats.

#United @United 3411 overbooked/No volunteers. Standby crew took priority over customers. Doctor forced off flight pic.twitter.com/nn9MOkQN2P — Sally’s Mom (@janene1102) April 10, 2017

When no one volunteered a United Airlines, manager went aboard and announced passengers will be chosen at random.

A passenger Tyler Bridges said: “We almost felt like we were being taken hostage.”

“We were stuck there. You can’t do anything as a traveller. You’re relying on the airline.”

Munoz the chief executive of United’s parent company wrote yesterday in a letter to employees defending the action taken he said that the passenger had raised his voice and refused to comply” when crew members explained he was being denied a seat on the plane.

He wrote: “He was approached a few more times after that in order to gain his compliance to come off the aircraft, and each time he refused and became more and more disruptive and belligerent.”

“Our agents were left with no choice but to call Chicago Aviation Security Officers to assist in removing the customer from the flight. He repeatedly declined to leave.”

“Chicago Aviation Security Officers were unable to gain his co-operation and physically removed him from the flight as he continued to resist running back onto the aircraft in defiance of both our crew and security officials.”

People have been sharing their photos through twitter of their loyalty cards cut up and responding to United’s procedures.

Cutting up my United frequent flyer card, and will NEVER EVER fly them again. #boycottunited#unitedpic.twitter.com/JX2Ds916eU — Steven Reichert (@StevenReichert1) April 11, 2017

CocoFu tweeted saying: “#BoycottUnitedAirlines Injured, blood on his face, this is what you called ‘re-accommodate’ hah?”

#BoycottUnitedAirlinesInjured, blood on his face, this is what you called ‘re-accommodate’ hah? #ChineseLivesMatter — CocoFu (@cocoyumengfu) April 11, 2017

Another tweeted

#BoycottUnited@united

I see you don’t want Asian passengers thank you so much for letting me know you are full of racists — 외않 (@whynotseulrene) April 10, 2017

Charlie Hobart a United spokesman said: “We followed the right procedures. That plane had to depart. We wanted to get our customers to their destinations.”