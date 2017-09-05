Unite claim ‘victory’ over Bank of England

End of pay dispute

Unite has claimed ‘victory’ over the Bank of England in the dispute over pay as it announced a settlement today.

To avoid further industrial action, Unite said it balloted its members on the settlement during August with 60 per cent of Unite members accepting the new offer.

Mercedes Sanchez, Unite regional officer, said: “Unite is pleased to bring the Bank of England dispute to an end having secured significant improvements for staff across the organisation.

“Unite members have shown that by standing firm against an employer attempting to ignore their rights they can succeed. Unite will now be involved in all future pay negotiations at the bank from the outset. We welcome the bank’s new commitment for fair pay for all its staff.

“During the three days of strike action Unite members made it clear that the current pay situation was unacceptable and the union welcomes the bank’s acknowledgement that changes must be brought forward. As part of the deal Unite has also secured extra annual leave for bank staff, as well as a payment for lower paid staff in the 2017/18 pay review.”

The Bank of England welcomed the agreement, a spokesperson said: “The proposal that has been agreed includes a range of measures focused on improving our relationship with Unite and involving them more in pay discussions.”

“We hope this leads to a more productive relationship with the union going forward.”

Around 20 workers staged a three-day walkout last month, including maintenance and security staff, over pay.