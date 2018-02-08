UK tech salaries amongst lowest in the world

According to a new report

Results of the 2018 Global State of Salaries by Hired reveals that the salary of tech workers within the UK is amongst the lowest in the world.

Key findings:

The only place that tech workers make less than in the UK (£58k), is France – in fact, the average salary for tech workers has dropped over 17 per cent since 2015

Techies in product management earn the most

The report found that job candidates between 20 and 34 ask for significantly lower salaries than what they’re ultimately offered. This pattern flips at 35, when tech candidates begin to receive offers lower than the salaries they requested. Average salaries also follow a clear arc, and mid-career is the sweet spot for the highest earnings. Salaries for tech workers peak in their mid-40s at £107K.