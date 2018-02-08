UK salaries have hit a 31-month high

Because of shortages

Today, findings from the latest REC report reveal that starting salaries have hit a 31-month high amid growing candidate shortages.

Recent research from recruitment specialist, Robert Half revealed that roles within finance will see the biggest salary growth in 2018, with the below job roles set for the highest salary increases:

Accountant (NQ – 3 years’ PQE) – 4.2 per cent (£52,500 – £65,750) Chief financial officer/ Group financial director – 4.0 per cent (£86,500 - £100,000) Senior financial controller – 4.0 per cent (£44,500 – £54,000) Risk associate – 3.3 per cent (£48,000 - £60,500) Operations manager – 3.2 per cent (£78,000 – £117,000)

Matt Weston, Director at Robert Half UK, said:

“The skills shortage continues to be felt industry-wide and is a trend that is likely to continue into the foreseeable future. With finance automation, changing regulations and a driving need for greater efficiencies, firms are focused on attracting and holding onto top talent. In a bid to attract highly skilled professionals, many financial services firms plan to prioritise salary increases and bonus payments tied to performance over standard benefits this year.”