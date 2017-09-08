UK manufacturing output picks up thanks to car production

Find out more…

The UK manufacturing industry recorded its first “significant” growth of the year in July, official figures reveal.

According to the Office for National Statistics output rose by 0.5 per cent in July driven in part by the production of new cars after a decline in June.

Car production grew at the fastest rate since March 2009 at 13.7 per cent.

However, separate figures from the ONS showed a bleaker picture for the construction industry has it continues to struggle with output falling.

In a statement, the ONS said: “Manufacturing remains relatively subdued since the start of the year, though July showed the first significant monthly growth of 2017, with car production increasing partly thanks to new models rolling off the production lines.”