UK insurtech start-up aims to revolutionaise health cover for SMEs

With affordable plans starting from £7 per employee

A brand new insurtech start-up, which is set to provide the UK’s SME businesses of with affordable and hassle-free health insurance plans, starting from £7 per employee, is launching on the 1st March 2018. The unique proposition will make healthcare cover accessible for SMEs of all sizes, making looking after their staff easy.

The start-up, which is led by the former head of global SME initiatives at AXA, Matthew Reed, is set to revolutionise the health insurance industry for SME businesses and make procuring cover for all employees easy, simple and cost effective. Equipsme is backed by AXA PPP Healthcare who will provide underwriting capacity in an exclusive five-year arrangement.

Equipsme is a new health insurance plan for UK businesses. Backed by AXA PPP healthcare, the start-up has created a plain-speaking and easy to understand health insurance plan, with four levels of cover to choose from. With many businesses unable to afford or understand health insurance plans in the market today, Equipsme has designed the cover specifically for UK businesses.

The company aims to help those 95 per cent of SMEs that do not currently have health insurance in place for their employees. With four levels of cover at four pre-set price points (£7, £17, £29 and £37 per employee) all businesses can choose the cover level they’d like for their employees, and even the most basic policy gives their staff access to 24/7 GP consultations and remote appointments; relieving the pressure on the overstretched NHS.

Plans include physio sessions, online health checks, and private nurse helplines, along with many other benefits. With no medical questions required and the price of cover the same for all ages, the Equipsme policies are simple to set up via one of 30 of the top independent brokers across the UK.

Each employee can choose to upgrade their level of cover should they so wish and, if they have a family, they can add members onto their plan through their mobile device.

Matthew Reed, Managing Director of Equipsme, commented on the launch:

“We want all businesses to feel as if they can get health care in place for all of their existing employees without breaking the bank or stretching themselves too thin. We want to keep their workforce fighting fit by offering unlimited GP appointments, health checks on demand and even diagnostic tests on most plans. We feel all SMEs, no matter how big or small, should be able to insure every single one of their employees. Everyone should have access to healthcare.”

“We’re aiming to make health insurance easier to understand for UK SMEs and are confident that our unique product offering is going to bring positive change to the industry.”