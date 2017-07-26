UK Economy has sluggish start to the year

April to June shows slight increase

The UK economy has grown in quarter two, the three months to June (April to June), as the GDP was estimated to have increased by 0.3 per cent.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that growth was driven by services, which grew 0.5 per cent in quarter two compared with 0.1 per cent in quarter one.

The largest contributors to growth were the film industry and retail trade which has improved after a fall in the first quarter.

Darren Morgan ONS Head of National Accounts said: “The economy has experienced a notable slowdown in the first half of this year.

“While services such as retail, and film production and distribution showed some improvement in the second quarter, a weaker performance from construction and manufacturing pulled down overall growth.”