UK businesses prepare for the September recruitment rush

As job vacancies soar and candidate appetite grows across the nation

Businesses across the UK are preparing for the September recruitment rush, with job numbers soaring in some of the UK’s key cities last month. This is according to the latest statistics from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job site, which revealed that Bristol (45.3 per cent), Sheffield (42.5 per cent) and Glasgow (37.8 per cent) were the top cities for job growth last month.

The data analysed the average number of jobs across key UK cities last month, and compared this with statistics from the same period last year. The nation as a whole witnessed an impressive increase in advertised vacancies of 10.7 per cent year-on-year, with the findings revealing that the top ten cities for job growth include:

Bristol - 45.3% Sheffield – 42.5% Glasgow – 37.8% Leeds – 34.4% Manchester – 33.2% Cardiff – 30.3% Southampton – 28.6% Birmingham – 27.3% Edinburgh – 27.1% Liverpool – 19.2%

What’s more, some of the UK’s key industries also saw a strong growth in jobs last month, with plenty of great opportunities within social care (26.7 per cent) manufacturing (24.5 per cent) and accounting (16.9 per cent). Not only this, but construction (13.7 per cent), recruitment (13.5 per cent) and automotive (12.3 per cent) also saw impressive growth year-on-year.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “It’s clear that businesses are gearing up for the month ahead, with September traditionally being a busy time for recruitment. With recent graduates entering the workforce and September blues setting in as professionals return from their holidays, we often see an increase in those looking for their next exciting career opportunity. With so many key cities experiencing job growth, businesses will have to fight hard to stand out from their competitors and attract the most talented candidates to their business.”