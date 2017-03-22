UK airline laptop ban starts Saturday, the government has confirmed
Airline terror threat
The British governement has this afternoon confirmed that from Saturday all latoptops and tablets will be banned from the cabin on direct flights to the UK from six countries.
Chris Grayling the transport secretary said today that this is as a result of an “evolving threat” from terrorism.
He told the House of Commons today “We have taken the steps for good reasons,” for the safety of UK passenger’s.
More follows…