Two pints of beer can cut pain by a quarter says research

Did you know this?

According to the University of Greenwich researchers, have found that drinking two pints of beer is more effective than taking painkillers.

Researchers said: “Findings suggest that alcohol is an effective analgesic that delivers clinically-relevant reductions in ratings of pain intensity, which could explain alcohol misuse in those with persistent pain despite its potential consequences for long-term health.”

Dr Trevor Thompson who led the research said: “Alcohol can be compared to opioid drugs such as codeine and the effect is more powerful than paracetamol.”

“If we can make a drug without the harmful side-effects then we could have something that is potentially better than what is out there at the moment.”

The researchers found that the more you drink the higher your threshold of pain is, this was during 18 studies of 202 people.

The researchers are trying to find out through their studies if alcohol numbs the sensation of pain through it affecting brain receptors or if alcohol lowers pain by reducing discomfort.

However, researchers have said that that they urge people to drink responsibly. The government guidelines people should drink not more than 14 units of alcohol in a week.

Dr Rosanna O’connor who is the director of Alcohol and Drugs at Public Health England said: “Drinking too much will cause you more problems in the long run. It’s better to see your GP.”

These results of the study can be found in The Journal of Pain.