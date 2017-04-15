Trumps UK state visit could cost taxpayers up to £7.5m

Woah

President Donald Trump has insisted during his UK state visit in October, he is to be transported in the Queen’s golden carriage.

The White House made it very clear that Trumps is expecting a traditional welcome and to be in the carriage with Her Majesty in a carriage procession down the Mall.

Security chiefs are left with a “monster” of operational planning as it will prove difficult to secure the area as the state visit will be far greater than any other visit.

During Barack Obama’s state visit he chose to travel in his own armoured car to meet the Queen in 2011.

The Metropolitan Police are faced with big challenges as the public will be demonstrating which will require a hefty police presence at the same time ensuring Trump remains safe.

A source told The Times: “The vehicle which carries the president of the United States is a spectacular vehicle. It is designed to withstand a massive attack like a low-level rocket grenade.”

“If he’s in that vehicle he is incredibly well protected and on top of that it can travel at enormous speed. If he is in a golden coach being dragged up the Mall by a couple of horses, the risk factor is dramatically increased.”

“There may well be protections in that coach such as bulletproof glass, but they are limited. In particularly it is very flimsy.”

“It would not be able to put up much resistance in the face of a rocket propelled grenade or high-powered ammunition. Armour-piercing rounds would make a very bad show of things.”

The former Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe has said that the visit could cost the Met millions as they are also expecting large demonstrations. He said the force has “some concerns already” as to the extent of demonstrations expected.

He added that the police will have “quite a big operation” and does not “dispute” that is could cost as much as £7.5m which is about the cost of policing for the G20 summit back in 2009.